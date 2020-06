Amenities

Extraordinary two bedroom, one bathroom vintage rehab in Andersonville features heat included, eat in kitchen with dishwasher, pantry, large living area with fireplace, built in shelves, separate formal dining room with built in hutch, ceiling fans, enclosed front sun porch, ceramic tile bathroom, hardwood floors, large bedrooms, walk in closets, deck, on site laundry room, basement storage, cats are welcome, and parking is available! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease