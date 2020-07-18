Amenities
Vintage Rehab 2 Bed/1 Bath in Andersonville! - Property Id: 311958
Must-see vintage rehab on 3rd floor of a 6 unit building. 2 bedroom plus enclosed front sun porch and rear deck. 4 blocks to L. Sanded hard wood floors, gas fireplace/built in book cases, formal dining room with hutch. Walk in closets, ceramic tile bath, large kitchen with dishwasher and pantry. Mini blinds and ceiling fans, Basement laundry and storage. Parking available for rent. Cats OK.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1429-31-w-victoria-chicago-il/311958
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5952873)