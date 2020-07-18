All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1429-31 W Victoria.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1429-31 W Victoria
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1429-31 W Victoria

1429 W Victoria St · (847) 542-0834
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Edgewater
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1429 W Victoria St, Chicago, IL 60660
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1625 · Avail. now

$1,625

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
Vintage Rehab 2 Bed/1 Bath in Andersonville! - Property Id: 311958

Must-see vintage rehab on 3rd floor of a 6 unit building. 2 bedroom plus enclosed front sun porch and rear deck. 4 blocks to L. Sanded hard wood floors, gas fireplace/built in book cases, formal dining room with hutch. Walk in closets, ceramic tile bath, large kitchen with dishwasher and pantry. Mini blinds and ceiling fans, Basement laundry and storage. Parking available for rent. Cats OK.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1429-31-w-victoria-chicago-il/311958
Property Id 311958

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5952873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429-31 W Victoria have any available units?
1429-31 W Victoria has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1429-31 W Victoria have?
Some of 1429-31 W Victoria's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429-31 W Victoria currently offering any rent specials?
1429-31 W Victoria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429-31 W Victoria pet-friendly?
Yes, 1429-31 W Victoria is pet friendly.
Does 1429-31 W Victoria offer parking?
Yes, 1429-31 W Victoria offers parking.
Does 1429-31 W Victoria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429-31 W Victoria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429-31 W Victoria have a pool?
No, 1429-31 W Victoria does not have a pool.
Does 1429-31 W Victoria have accessible units?
No, 1429-31 W Victoria does not have accessible units.
Does 1429-31 W Victoria have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1429-31 W Victoria has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1429-31 W Victoria?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pangea 7917 S Drexel East Chatham Apartments
7917 S Drexel Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
SoNu Digs
1515 N Fremont St
Chicago, IL 60642
2450 N Southport Ave
2450 North Southport Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Common Simonds
851 West Montrose Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue
5528 S Everett Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
North Harbor Tower
175 N Harbor Dr
Chicago, IL 60601
2542 S Trumbull
2542 S Trumbull Ave
Chicago, IL 60623
Century Tower
182 West Lake Street
Chicago, IL 60601

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity