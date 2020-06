Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly courtyard some paid utils refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly courtyard dogs allowed

Loyola & Rogers Park - 2Bedroom Heat Included - Property Id: 285749



Rogers Park/Loyola- Two Bedroom Heat Included

Loyola - Two Bedroom One Bathroom

Nice open courtyard view to enjoy the sunshine and manicured garden.

Rail lines: Red Line = 0.1 mi UP-N Union Pacific North = 0.5 mi Yellow Line = 0.9 mi Purple Line = 0.9 mi Bus lines: 155 Devon = 0.1 mi 96 Lunt = 0.1 mi 147 Outer Drive Express = .3 mi

The kitchen has a dishwasher, ample counter space with northern views

The living room room windows face to the south for an open courtyard view. The bedrooms have northern views



Both bedrooms includes a large closets



Hardwood floors are through out the apartment.



Heat and Water are included in the rent.

There is a security deposit of $1,325.

Cats are welcome, please no dogs.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285749

Property Id 285749



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5802180)