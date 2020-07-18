Amenities

Unit C4 Available 08/01/20 1420 N DEARBORN ST, #C4 - Property Id: 304095



Must See 1BR Available in Prime Gold Coast Location!

1 bedroom available in Gold Coast! Close to everything. Red Line, grocery, shopping & nightlife. Unit features updated kitchen & bath, hardwood floors & laundry on site. Pet friendly building. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.



