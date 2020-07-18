Amenities
Unit C4 Available 08/01/20 1420 N DEARBORN ST, #C4 - Property Id: 304095
Must See 1BR Available in Prime Gold Coast Location!
1 bedroom available in Gold Coast! Close to everything. Red Line, grocery, shopping & nightlife. Unit features updated kitchen & bath, hardwood floors & laundry on site. Pet friendly building. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.
Amenities:
Laundry, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1420-n-dearborn-st-chicago-il-unit-c4/304095
Property Id 304095
(RLNE5939155)