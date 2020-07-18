All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1420 N Dearborn St C4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1420 N Dearborn St C4
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1420 N Dearborn St C4

1420 North Dearborn Parkway · (872) 704-0744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near North Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1420 North Dearborn Parkway, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit C4 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,775

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Unit C4 Available 08/01/20 1420 N DEARBORN ST, #C4 - Property Id: 304095

Must See 1BR Available in Prime Gold Coast Location!
1 bedroom available in Gold Coast! Close to everything. Red Line, grocery, shopping & nightlife. Unit features updated kitchen & bath, hardwood floors & laundry on site. Pet friendly building. - Presented by Fulton Grace Realty. *Pictures, layout, and finishes may differ or be of a similar unit available within the building.

Amenities:
Laundry, Hardwood
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1420-n-dearborn-st-chicago-il-unit-c4/304095
Property Id 304095

(RLNE5939155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 N Dearborn St C4 have any available units?
1420 N Dearborn St C4 has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 N Dearborn St C4 have?
Some of 1420 N Dearborn St C4's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 N Dearborn St C4 currently offering any rent specials?
1420 N Dearborn St C4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 N Dearborn St C4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 N Dearborn St C4 is pet friendly.
Does 1420 N Dearborn St C4 offer parking?
No, 1420 N Dearborn St C4 does not offer parking.
Does 1420 N Dearborn St C4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 N Dearborn St C4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 N Dearborn St C4 have a pool?
No, 1420 N Dearborn St C4 does not have a pool.
Does 1420 N Dearborn St C4 have accessible units?
No, 1420 N Dearborn St C4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 N Dearborn St C4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1420 N Dearborn St C4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1420 N Dearborn St C4?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

441 West Oakdale
441 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Maple Court
1120 E 47th St
Chicago, IL 60615
5452 S Ellis
5452 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Ellis Court
5301 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Woodlawn Court
5218 S Woodlawn Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Irving Courts by Reside
718 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
4715 North Leavitt St. Apt.
4715 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
7031 S Chappel
7031 S Chappel Ave
Chicago, IL 60649

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity