1414 West Blackhawk

Be the FIRST to live in this *Newly Gut Rehabbed* Building in the Heart of WICKER PARK (1414 Blackhawk) *Flexible lease start date options beginning 5/1* *Multiple 1B/1B Available Between $1825-$2050 ***Virtual Tour Available*** Features: Second Floor Unit Brand New Stainless Kitchen Appliances New Quartz CountertopsNew Laundry in Unit Central Heat/AC Large, Gut Rehabbed Bathroom w/ Glass Shower Very Spacious Living Area Recessed Lighting Excellent Natural Light Throughout Large Bedroom Walk In Bedroom Closet Intercom System Easy Street Parking in the Area (Permit) Neighborhood: Located on a quiet, residential street 3 Blocks Away from Grocery Store and Blue Line on Ashland Steps From Wicker Park Shopping, Bars, Restaurants, Entertainment on Division Street Easy Highway Access (90/94) Short walk to 606 Trail and Surrounding Parks Professionally Managed Building Pet Friendly, No Restrictions No Security Deposit Required Please call/text Roxanne for showings 630-338-7917



Terms: One year lease