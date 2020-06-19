All apartments in Chicago
1414 West Blackhawk

1414 West Blackhawk Street · (630) 338-7917
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1414 West Blackhawk Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Be the FIRST to live in this *Newly Gut Rehabbed* Building in the Heart of WICKER PARK (1414 Blackhawk) *Flexible lease start date options beginning 5/1* *Multiple 1B/1B Available Between $1825-$2050 ***Virtual Tour Available*** Features: Second Floor Unit Brand New Stainless Kitchen Appliances New Quartz CountertopsNew Laundry in Unit Central Heat/AC Large, Gut Rehabbed Bathroom w/ Glass Shower Very Spacious Living Area Recessed Lighting Excellent Natural Light Throughout Large Bedroom Walk In Bedroom Closet Intercom System Easy Street Parking in the Area (Permit) Neighborhood: Located on a quiet, residential street 3 Blocks Away from Grocery Store and Blue Line on Ashland Steps From Wicker Park Shopping, Bars, Restaurants, Entertainment on Division Street Easy Highway Access (90/94) Short walk to 606 Trail and Surrounding Parks Professionally Managed Building Pet Friendly, No Restrictions No Security Deposit Required Please call/text Roxanne for showings 630-338-7917

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 West Blackhawk have any available units?
1414 West Blackhawk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 West Blackhawk have?
Some of 1414 West Blackhawk's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 West Blackhawk currently offering any rent specials?
1414 West Blackhawk isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 West Blackhawk pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 West Blackhawk is pet friendly.
Does 1414 West Blackhawk offer parking?
No, 1414 West Blackhawk does not offer parking.
Does 1414 West Blackhawk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1414 West Blackhawk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 West Blackhawk have a pool?
No, 1414 West Blackhawk does not have a pool.
Does 1414 West Blackhawk have accessible units?
No, 1414 West Blackhawk does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 West Blackhawk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 West Blackhawk has units with dishwashers.
