1410 N MOHAWK
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

1410 N MOHAWK

1410 North Mohawk Street · (917) 232-2277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1410 North Mohawk Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Beautiful & spacious 2bed/2ba Old Town condo available for rent. Situated on a quiet tree-lined street, condo features beautiful new hardwood floors throughout, newly updated marble bathrooms and kitchen w/ granite/ss appliances. Spacious living room w/ marble tile surround gas fireplace, Samsung/Sony entertainment center, and open dining room. Master bedroom w/ customized Elfa walk-in closet. New stacked washer/dryer unit. Front and back patio space w/ yard. Nest thermostat and Ring video floodlights. Rent includes water, trash, high speed internet, and 1 exterior parking space. Steps to transportation; Brown/Purple & Red line train stops, North Ave & Sedgwick buses, and expressway access. Close to everything; walking distance to lake/beach, zoo, historic Second City, downtown, New City Shopping Center, Wells Street bars & eateries and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 N MOHAWK have any available units?
1410 N MOHAWK has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 N MOHAWK have?
Some of 1410 N MOHAWK's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 N MOHAWK currently offering any rent specials?
1410 N MOHAWK isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 N MOHAWK pet-friendly?
No, 1410 N MOHAWK is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1410 N MOHAWK offer parking?
Yes, 1410 N MOHAWK does offer parking.
Does 1410 N MOHAWK have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1410 N MOHAWK offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 N MOHAWK have a pool?
No, 1410 N MOHAWK does not have a pool.
Does 1410 N MOHAWK have accessible units?
No, 1410 N MOHAWK does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 N MOHAWK have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 N MOHAWK does not have units with dishwashers.
