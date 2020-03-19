1410 N MOHAWK

Amenities

Beautiful & spacious 2bed/2ba Old Town condo available for rent. Situated on a quiet tree-lined street, condo features beautiful new hardwood floors throughout, newly updated marble bathrooms and kitchen w/ granite/ss appliances. Spacious living room w/ marble tile surround gas fireplace, Samsung/Sony entertainment center, and open dining room. Master bedroom w/ customized Elfa walk-in closet. New stacked washer/dryer unit. Front and back patio space w/ yard. Nest thermostat and Ring video floodlights. Rent includes water, trash, high speed internet, and 1 exterior parking space. Steps to transportation; Brown/Purple & Red line train stops, North Ave & Sedgwick buses, and expressway access. Close to everything; walking distance to lake/beach, zoo, historic Second City, downtown, New City Shopping Center, Wells Street bars & eateries and more!