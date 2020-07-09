1407 South Michigan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court dog park fire pit game room parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room sauna yoga

2 MONTHS FREE on a 14 to 18 month lease! No move in fee, no processing fee! Available NOW!!! Watch the video and take a walk around with the 3D Matterport! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! ONE BEDROOM N.W. CORNER WITH A BALCONY OVERLOOKING MICHIGAN AVE! GREAT VIEWS! Offering high end European finished throughout & luxury amenities. European style cabinetry, grey hardwood floors throughout, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom backsplash, custom organized built in closets, in unit full size washer & dryer, custom roller shades, black out shades in all bedrooms, Grohe faucets, custom baths, extra sound insulation . 24 hr door staff, onsite management, massive work out room featuring Hoist equipment, outdoor work out area, dog run, basketball court, yoga studio, locker rooms with sauna, onsite press box dry cleaning, conf room, beautiful party room with kitchen, bar, game room, fireplace & theatre. Incredible outdoor pool deck featuring grills, fire pits, cabanas & beautiful lake views. Garage parking $275. Utility package is $185 per month & includes Heat, Air Conditioning, Water, Direct TV Cable, 1 Gbps of Internet Provided by Webpass. Pets welcome! Welcome home to your new South Loop apartment!