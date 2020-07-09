All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1407 South Michigan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1407 South Michigan Avenue
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:14 AM

1407 South Michigan Avenue

1407 South Michigan Avenue · (312) 909-1329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near South Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1407 South Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60605
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 609 · Avail. now

$2,535

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 682 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
dog park
fire pit
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
sauna
yoga
2 MONTHS FREE on a 14 to 18 month lease! No move in fee, no processing fee! Available NOW!!! Watch the video and take a walk around with the 3D Matterport! READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! ONE BEDROOM N.W. CORNER WITH A BALCONY OVERLOOKING MICHIGAN AVE! GREAT VIEWS! Offering high end European finished throughout & luxury amenities. European style cabinetry, grey hardwood floors throughout, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom backsplash, custom organized built in closets, in unit full size washer & dryer, custom roller shades, black out shades in all bedrooms, Grohe faucets, custom baths, extra sound insulation . 24 hr door staff, onsite management, massive work out room featuring Hoist equipment, outdoor work out area, dog run, basketball court, yoga studio, locker rooms with sauna, onsite press box dry cleaning, conf room, beautiful party room with kitchen, bar, game room, fireplace & theatre. Incredible outdoor pool deck featuring grills, fire pits, cabanas & beautiful lake views. Garage parking $275. Utility package is $185 per month & includes Heat, Air Conditioning, Water, Direct TV Cable, 1 Gbps of Internet Provided by Webpass. Pets welcome! Welcome home to your new South Loop apartment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 South Michigan Avenue have any available units?
1407 South Michigan Avenue has a unit available for $2,535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 South Michigan Avenue have?
Some of 1407 South Michigan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 South Michigan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1407 South Michigan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 South Michigan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 South Michigan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1407 South Michigan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1407 South Michigan Avenue offers parking.
Does 1407 South Michigan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1407 South Michigan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 South Michigan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1407 South Michigan Avenue has a pool.
Does 1407 South Michigan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1407 South Michigan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 South Michigan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 South Michigan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1407 South Michigan Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

515 West Barry
515 W Barry Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
727 W Madison
727 West Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60661
25 E Delaware
25 E Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
7254 S University Ave
7254 S University Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
2613 West Berwyn Ave. Apt.
2613 West Berwyn Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
5457-5459 S. Blackstone Avenue
5457 S Blackstone Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Aston Chicago
200 E Illinois St
Chicago, IL 60611
1120 N Lasalle Apartments
1120 N La Salle Dr
Chicago, IL 60654

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity