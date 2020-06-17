1401 East 55th Street

Amenities
This Condo is Calling you! This one bedroom unit is bright, comfortable and should be yours. Also, can be used as a two bedroom for the right room-mates. Second space can be used as a bedroom room or a quiet place to ready, study or watch TV. Great location, walk to restaurants, shops and U of C. Transportation a stones throw away. Storage included in the rent. Heated Parking is $100. Full amenities building featuring Pool, Exercise Facility, and Laundry. **If you're a student and want to hold the Unit please call or email me for details.