Chicago, IL
1401 East 55th Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:09 AM

1401 East 55th Street

1401 East 55th Street · (800) 795-1010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1401 East 55th Street, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 509N · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
elevator
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
This Condo is Calling you! This one bedroom unit is bright, comfortable and should be yours. Also, can be used as a two bedroom for the right room-mates. Second space can be used as a bedroom room or a quiet place to ready, study or watch TV. Great location, walk to restaurants, shops and U of C. Transportation a stones throw away. Storage included in the rent. Heated Parking is $100. Full amenities building featuring Pool, Exercise Facility, and Laundry. **If you're a student and want to hold the Unit please call or email me for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 East 55th Street have any available units?
1401 East 55th Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 East 55th Street have?
Some of 1401 East 55th Street's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 East 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1401 East 55th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 East 55th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1401 East 55th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1401 East 55th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1401 East 55th Street does offer parking.
Does 1401 East 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 East 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 East 55th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1401 East 55th Street has a pool.
Does 1401 East 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 1401 East 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 East 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 East 55th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
