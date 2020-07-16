All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1400 W SUMMERDALE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1400 W SUMMERDALE
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:42 PM

1400 W SUMMERDALE

1400 West Summerdale Avenue · (773) 426-2924
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Edgewater
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1400 West Summerdale Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
East Andersonville steps to Clark, near Red LineBeautiful, meticulously maintained vintage apartment on a quiet, tree-lined street right in the heart of East Andersonville, just steps from all of the excitement of Clark Street! A short walk takes you to the Red Line; a slightly longer walk takes you to the lake.

This sun-filled south- and east-facing classic has a lot of versatile common space, and features:

Hardwood floors throughoutHeat included in rentWalk-in pantryBright eastern-exposure sun-roomDecorative fireplaceApproximate room dimensions:Living room: 14 1 x 12 11Dining room: 14 x 10 1Bedroom 1: 12 x 9Bedroom 2: 10 x 9Kitchen: 11 1 x 10 1Sun-room: 10 7 x 8 11Pantry: 5 2 x 4 7Heat and water are included; tenants pay electricity and cooking gas.Laundry facilities are in the building, and individual storage units are included for each apartment.

1 cat OK; sorry, no dogs.

This is a beautiful unit in an incredible Andersonville location close to the Red Line, and just a stones throw from Clark Street (if youre good at throwing stones).*

This unit is available NOW -- don't miss out on a fantastic Andersonville location!

To set up a showing, email Timothy from the link above the ad.

*Please dont throw stones at Clark Street. What did Clark Street ever do to you?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 W SUMMERDALE have any available units?
1400 W SUMMERDALE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 W SUMMERDALE have?
Some of 1400 W SUMMERDALE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 W SUMMERDALE currently offering any rent specials?
1400 W SUMMERDALE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 W SUMMERDALE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 W SUMMERDALE is pet friendly.
Does 1400 W SUMMERDALE offer parking?
No, 1400 W SUMMERDALE does not offer parking.
Does 1400 W SUMMERDALE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 W SUMMERDALE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 W SUMMERDALE have a pool?
No, 1400 W SUMMERDALE does not have a pool.
Does 1400 W SUMMERDALE have accessible units?
No, 1400 W SUMMERDALE does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 W SUMMERDALE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 W SUMMERDALE does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1400 W SUMMERDALE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

SoNu Digs
1515 N Fremont St
Chicago, IL 60642
1400 North Lake Shore Drive
1400 North Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60610
2230 N Orchard
2230 N Orchard St
Chicago, IL 60614
5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue
5528 S Everett Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
5410-18 S Ridgewood Ct
5418 South Ridgewood Court
Chicago, IL 60637
742 West Fullerton
742 W Fullerton Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Two West
2 W Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60610
354 West Dickens Ave. Apt.
354 West Dickens Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity