1400 W SUMMERDALE

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed fireplace some paid utils

East Andersonville steps to Clark, near Red LineBeautiful, meticulously maintained vintage apartment on a quiet, tree-lined street right in the heart of East Andersonville, just steps from all of the excitement of Clark Street! A short walk takes you to the Red Line; a slightly longer walk takes you to the lake.



This sun-filled south- and east-facing classic has a lot of versatile common space, and features:



Hardwood floors throughoutHeat included in rentWalk-in pantryBright eastern-exposure sun-roomDecorative fireplaceApproximate room dimensions:Living room: 14 1 x 12 11Dining room: 14 x 10 1Bedroom 1: 12 x 9Bedroom 2: 10 x 9Kitchen: 11 1 x 10 1Sun-room: 10 7 x 8 11Pantry: 5 2 x 4 7Heat and water are included; tenants pay electricity and cooking gas.Laundry facilities are in the building, and individual storage units are included for each apartment.



1 cat OK; sorry, no dogs.



This is a beautiful unit in an incredible Andersonville location close to the Red Line, and just a stones throw from Clark Street (if youre good at throwing stones).*



This unit is available NOW -- don't miss out on a fantastic Andersonville location!



To set up a showing, email Timothy from the link above the ad.



*Please dont throw stones at Clark Street. What did Clark Street ever do to you?