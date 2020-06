Amenities

recently renovated gym pool elevator

Just Move on In & Enjoy! Spacious and Bright Studio perfect for anyone that wants to experience the best of Hyde Park! Unit has been completely rehabbed.Building features laundry,exercise room,storage,pool, and elevator. Close to transportation, shopping, Lake Michigan and the University of Chicago. **If you're a student and want to hold the Unit please call or email me for details.