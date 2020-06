Amenities

Unit 1W Available 07/01/20 Duplex 3Bed 2 Bath Lakeview Apt - Must See - Property Id: 284355



Who doesn't love a Duplex!



Large Duplex 3 bedroom 2 bathroom First Floor Apartment with an Excellent Lakeview Location. This recently renovated unit offers a vintage charm with impressive woodwork, hardwood floors throughout, updated eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large new windows. Additional features include central air/heat, in-unit laundry and a private deck!

Pets are welcome. Street Parking



This unit won't be on the market for long. Contact me today! Do not apply before contacting me



Photos of Similar unit.

