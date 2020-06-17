1345 W. Estes - B-3

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly courtyard some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry

Only a block to the lake and heat included! Courtyard building in a fantastic Rogers Park location with an 86 Walk Score. Spacious, sunny unit is basic but clean and features nice vintage features with hardwood floors Near tons of dining and entertainment options. (7) blocks to Jewel grocery and only two blocks to the Red/Purple CTA Morse train line. Cat or small dog (over two years, under 50 lbs, breed restrictions) considered with extra fee. Street parking only. Laundry, storage.

