All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1345 W. Estes - B-3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1345 W. Estes - B-3
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

1345 W. Estes - B-3

1345 West Estes Avenue · (312) 282-3336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Rogers Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1345 West Estes Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
Only a block to the lake and heat included! Courtyard building in a fantastic Rogers Park location with an 86 Walk Score. Spacious, sunny unit is basic but clean and features nice vintage features with hardwood floors Near tons of dining and entertainment options. (7) blocks to Jewel grocery and only two blocks to the Red/Purple CTA Morse train line. Cat or small dog (over two years, under 50 lbs, breed restrictions) considered with extra fee. Street parking only. Laundry, storage.
Only a block to the lake and heat included! Courtyard building in a fantastic Rogers Park location with an 86 Walk Score. Spacious, sunny unit is basic but clean and features nice vintage features with hardwood floors Near tons of dining and entertainment options. (7) blocks to Jewel grocery and only two blocks to the Red/Purple CTA Morse train line. Cat or small dog (over two years, under 50 lbs, breed restrictions) considered with extra fee. Street parking only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1345 W. Estes - B-3 have any available units?
1345 W. Estes - B-3 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1345 W. Estes - B-3 have?
Some of 1345 W. Estes - B-3's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1345 W. Estes - B-3 currently offering any rent specials?
1345 W. Estes - B-3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1345 W. Estes - B-3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1345 W. Estes - B-3 is pet friendly.
Does 1345 W. Estes - B-3 offer parking?
No, 1345 W. Estes - B-3 does not offer parking.
Does 1345 W. Estes - B-3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1345 W. Estes - B-3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1345 W. Estes - B-3 have a pool?
No, 1345 W. Estes - B-3 does not have a pool.
Does 1345 W. Estes - B-3 have accessible units?
No, 1345 W. Estes - B-3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1345 W. Estes - B-3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1345 W. Estes - B-3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1345 W. Estes - B-3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Xavier
625 W Division St
Chicago, IL 60610
520 W Belden Ave
520 W Belden Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Reside on Surf
425 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
Old Town Park
1140 N Wells St
Chicago, IL 60610
1801 N Dayton
1801 North Dayton Street
Chicago, IL 60614
5252
5252 South Cornell Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
5328 W Harrison
5328 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60644
1632 W. Belmont
1632 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity