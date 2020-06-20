1341 N Halsted St 3S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 bed/ 1 bath condo w/one parking space included! - Property Id: 288688



Stunning 2 bedroom/ 1 bath condo in desirable Old Town/ Lincoln Park location! Unit features an updated kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances, large windows with great natural light, gas fireplace, ample closet space, walk-in closet, balcony and so much more! Unit is currently being painted and touched up which you will notice in the photos. Pets are welcome on a case-by-case basis and 1 parking spot is included in the parking lot! Steps from Mariano's, Whole Foods, Target, CTA and the highway! Only a block away from the New City development!

