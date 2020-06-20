All apartments in Chicago
1341 N Halsted St 3S
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1341 N Halsted St 3S

1341 North Halsted Street · (224) 402-4864
1341 North Halsted Street, Chicago, IL 60642
Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3S · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 bed/ 1 bath condo w/one parking space included! - Property Id: 288688

Stunning 2 bedroom/ 1 bath condo in desirable Old Town/ Lincoln Park location! Unit features an updated kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances, large windows with great natural light, gas fireplace, ample closet space, walk-in closet, balcony and so much more! Unit is currently being painted and touched up which you will notice in the photos. Pets are welcome on a case-by-case basis and 1 parking spot is included in the parking lot! Steps from Mariano's, Whole Foods, Target, CTA and the highway! Only a block away from the New City development!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288688
Property Id 288688

(RLNE5813470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 N Halsted St 3S have any available units?
1341 N Halsted St 3S has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1341 N Halsted St 3S have?
Some of 1341 N Halsted St 3S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 N Halsted St 3S currently offering any rent specials?
1341 N Halsted St 3S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 N Halsted St 3S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1341 N Halsted St 3S is pet friendly.
Does 1341 N Halsted St 3S offer parking?
Yes, 1341 N Halsted St 3S does offer parking.
Does 1341 N Halsted St 3S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1341 N Halsted St 3S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 N Halsted St 3S have a pool?
No, 1341 N Halsted St 3S does not have a pool.
Does 1341 N Halsted St 3S have accessible units?
No, 1341 N Halsted St 3S does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 N Halsted St 3S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1341 N Halsted St 3S has units with dishwashers.
