1340 N DEARBORN ST
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

1340 N DEARBORN ST

1340 North Dearborn Parkway · (312) 672-1023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1340 North Dearborn Parkway, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 1 bed 1 bath in centrally located Old Town location available 10/15/19!
Super cute 1 bed 1 bath in great Old Town location available 10/15/19! Bright and spacious with gorgeous city views from both the bedroom and living room windows. Hardwood floors throughout, living room/dining room combo and white kitchen with granite counter tops. Bedroom is of good size with plenty of closet space and ample room for furniture. Built-in window AC unit, laundry in the building. Pet friendly - cats and dogs OK with $150 non-refundable fee per cat and $300 non-refundable fee per dog. We love Old Town for its vintage charm, beautiful boutiques, and late-night buzz. This historic neighborhood is a picture-perfect place to shop on-trend boutiques, dine at historic restaurants, and admire homes in one of Chicago&rsquo;s most luxurious residential districts! $100 non-refundable move-in fee, $500 refundable move deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 N DEARBORN ST have any available units?
1340 N DEARBORN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1340 N DEARBORN ST have?
Some of 1340 N DEARBORN ST's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 N DEARBORN ST currently offering any rent specials?
1340 N DEARBORN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 N DEARBORN ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1340 N DEARBORN ST is pet friendly.
Does 1340 N DEARBORN ST offer parking?
No, 1340 N DEARBORN ST does not offer parking.
Does 1340 N DEARBORN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1340 N DEARBORN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 N DEARBORN ST have a pool?
No, 1340 N DEARBORN ST does not have a pool.
Does 1340 N DEARBORN ST have accessible units?
No, 1340 N DEARBORN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 N DEARBORN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1340 N DEARBORN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
