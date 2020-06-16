1340 N DEARBORN ST

Amenities

Super cute 1 bed 1 bath in great Old Town location available 10/15/19! Bright and spacious with gorgeous city views from both the bedroom and living room windows. Hardwood floors throughout, living room/dining room combo and white kitchen with granite counter tops. Bedroom is of good size with plenty of closet space and ample room for furniture. Built-in window AC unit, laundry in the building. Pet friendly - cats and dogs OK with $150 non-refundable fee per cat and $300 non-refundable fee per dog. We love Old Town for its vintage charm, beautiful boutiques, and late-night buzz. This historic neighborhood is a picture-perfect place to shop on-trend boutiques, dine at historic restaurants, and admire homes in one of Chicago’s most luxurious residential districts! $100 non-refundable move-in fee, $500 refundable move deposit.