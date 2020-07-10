All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1334 N Cleaver St # 3

1334 North Cleaver Street · (773) 297-3974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1334 North Cleaver Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2895 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3bd/2ba w/ ss appliances & w/d in unit! - Property Id: 311461

This recently rehabbed three flat building has residences with three spacious bedrooms and two baths on the 2nd and 3rd floors overlooking Pulaski Park. The units feature hardwood floors throughout, gas fireplaces, upgraded stainless appliances and quartz countertops, euro style bathrooms and walk in closets. The kitchens have gas ranges and three seat breakfast bars. The 3rd floor unit has cathedral ceilings and skylights in living room and kitchen. The master bedroom has a cathedral ceiling, too. Uncovered parking is available behind the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1334-n-cleaver-st-%23-3-chicago-il/311461
Property Id 311461

(RLNE5937966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 N Cleaver St # 3 have any available units?
1334 N Cleaver St # 3 has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1334 N Cleaver St # 3 have?
Some of 1334 N Cleaver St # 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 N Cleaver St # 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1334 N Cleaver St # 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 N Cleaver St # 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1334 N Cleaver St # 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1334 N Cleaver St # 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1334 N Cleaver St # 3 offers parking.
Does 1334 N Cleaver St # 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1334 N Cleaver St # 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 N Cleaver St # 3 have a pool?
No, 1334 N Cleaver St # 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1334 N Cleaver St # 3 have accessible units?
No, 1334 N Cleaver St # 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 N Cleaver St # 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1334 N Cleaver St # 3 has units with dishwashers.
