1334 N Cleaver St # 3

Available 09/01/20 Spacious 3bd/2ba w/ ss appliances & w/d in unit! - Property Id: 311461



This recently rehabbed three flat building has residences with three spacious bedrooms and two baths on the 2nd and 3rd floors overlooking Pulaski Park. The units feature hardwood floors throughout, gas fireplaces, upgraded stainless appliances and quartz countertops, euro style bathrooms and walk in closets. The kitchens have gas ranges and three seat breakfast bars. The 3rd floor unit has cathedral ceilings and skylights in living room and kitchen. The master bedroom has a cathedral ceiling, too. Uncovered parking is available behind the building.

