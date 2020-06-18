1328 West Carmen Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Watch the video! Available Immediately! No security deposit! Parking Included! Newer than the Wilson stop, Classic as Argyle, Roomier than the Green Mill and Hot as Pho. Side Driveway. 10'+ Ceilings. 8' solid core doors. Wi-fi connected Thermador appliances including refrigerator and stand-alone range, with additional oven and microwave; venting out Best hood. Tons of cabinets with quartz countertops and marble backsplash. Bamboo floors throughout. Heated Carrara porcelain master bath floors, dual floating vanities, and glass panel shower with Grohe hand shower and overhead rain spout. WalkScore 92 | TransitScore 78 | BikeScore 83 | 21-minute Lyft, 36-minute el ride, or a 49-minute cycle to The Loop | 17-minute Lyft, 34-minute el ride, or a 33-minute cycle to Evanston. Divvy station 1 block away. Red line .3 mi. Brown line .9 mi. Purple line .8 mi. UP-N Union Pacific North Metra .7 mi. The 92/146/22/36/50 bus lines are within .3 mi | Fine Print: $500 Move-In Fee, $250 Move-Out Fee (waived if you apply within 24 hours of receiving the video link) | Apply at creditapp2 .com | Contact Mason (312 2482929 | Admin@ ChicagoRealEstate.io) for all inquiries regarding the listing | Anyone who is 18+ years old must fill out an application | Renters insurance is required | All funds must be certified (cashiers check | money order only) | Woof/Purr friendly (additional fees apply) | No smoking | Lease must end May - September of the following year(s) | Qualifications: Gross income must be 3x the amount of monthly rent or more, Good credit (student loans/medical bills are ok), good landlord references & no evictions.