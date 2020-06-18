All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1328 West Carmen Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1328 West Carmen Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:37 AM

1328 West Carmen Avenue

1328 West Carmen Avenue · (855) 447-2338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Uptown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1328 West Carmen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640
Uptown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Watch the video! Available Immediately! No security deposit! Parking Included! Newer than the Wilson stop, Classic as Argyle, Roomier than the Green Mill and Hot as Pho. Side Driveway. 10'+ Ceilings. 8' solid core doors. Wi-fi connected Thermador appliances including refrigerator and stand-alone range, with additional oven and microwave; venting out Best hood. Tons of cabinets with quartz countertops and marble backsplash. Bamboo floors throughout. Heated Carrara porcelain master bath floors, dual floating vanities, and glass panel shower with Grohe hand shower and overhead rain spout. WalkScore 92 | TransitScore 78 | BikeScore 83 | 21-minute Lyft, 36-minute el ride, or a 49-minute cycle to The Loop | 17-minute Lyft, 34-minute el ride, or a 33-minute cycle to Evanston. Divvy station 1 block away. Red line .3 mi. Brown line .9 mi. Purple line .8 mi. UP-N Union Pacific North Metra .7 mi. The 92/146/22/36/50 bus lines are within .3 mi | Fine Print: $500 Move-In Fee, $250 Move-Out Fee (waived if you apply within 24 hours of receiving the video link) | Apply at creditapp2 .com | Contact Mason (312 2482929 | Admin@ ChicagoRealEstate.io) for all inquiries regarding the listing | Anyone who is 18+ years old must fill out an application | Renters insurance is required | All funds must be certified (cashiers check | money order only) | Woof/Purr friendly (additional fees apply) | No smoking | Lease must end May - September of the following year(s) | Qualifications: Gross income must be 3x the amount of monthly rent or more, Good credit (student loans/medical bills are ok), good landlord references & no evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 West Carmen Avenue have any available units?
1328 West Carmen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1328 West Carmen Avenue have?
Some of 1328 West Carmen Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 West Carmen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1328 West Carmen Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 West Carmen Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1328 West Carmen Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1328 West Carmen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1328 West Carmen Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1328 West Carmen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1328 West Carmen Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 West Carmen Avenue have a pool?
No, 1328 West Carmen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1328 West Carmen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1328 West Carmen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 West Carmen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1328 West Carmen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1328 West Carmen Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

871 W. Lill Apt.
871 West Lill Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614
Common Simonds
851 West Montrose Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
6022 S Indiana Ave
6022 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
2229-35 W Wilson
2229 West Wilson Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
Reside 707
707 W Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
1101 W Columbia
1101 W Columbia Ave
Chicago, IL 60626
The Residences at NEWCITY
1457 N Halsted St
Chicago, IL 60610
Niche 905
905 N Orleans
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity