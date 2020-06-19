1327 West WASHINGTON Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

True West Loop loft living the way it was meant to be with dramatic 12ft heavy timber ceilings, exposed brick walls, industrial character, oversized east-facing windows overlooking a tree-lined quiet street while steps to all the dining, shopping, and entertainment in the hottest neighborhood in Chicago. Features two lofted bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms that combine to create a luxury retreat with a large whirlpool tub, double vanity and large shower. Ideal extra wide 1700sqft open floor plan, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, a custom chef's kitchen with 42" cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances built-in wine rack, and a large breakfast bar. Huge master bedroom with a custom organized walk-in closet and private entry to bathroom. Large in-unit laundry room with a full-sized washer and dryer with additional storage space. Enjoy the common roofdeck with skyline views furnished with grills and seating that's perfect for entertaining. Professionally painted and ready to move-in! Storage locker included. Amazing location just a short walk to Randolph Corridor, Fulton Market, Mariano's, Whole Foods, Shopping, Dining, CTA Train & Bus. Mins to Loop, Illinois Medical District, I90/94.