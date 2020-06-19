All apartments in Chicago
1327 West WASHINGTON Boulevard

1327 West Washington Street · (773) 704-0644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1327 West Washington Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3G · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
True West Loop loft living the way it was meant to be with dramatic 12ft heavy timber ceilings, exposed brick walls, industrial character, oversized east-facing windows overlooking a tree-lined quiet street while steps to all the dining, shopping, and entertainment in the hottest neighborhood in Chicago. Features two lofted bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms that combine to create a luxury retreat with a large whirlpool tub, double vanity and large shower. Ideal extra wide 1700sqft open floor plan, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, a custom chef's kitchen with 42" cherry cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances built-in wine rack, and a large breakfast bar. Huge master bedroom with a custom organized walk-in closet and private entry to bathroom. Large in-unit laundry room with a full-sized washer and dryer with additional storage space. Enjoy the common roofdeck with skyline views furnished with grills and seating that's perfect for entertaining. Professionally painted and ready to move-in! Storage locker included. Amazing location just a short walk to Randolph Corridor, Fulton Market, Mariano's, Whole Foods, Shopping, Dining, CTA Train & Bus. Mins to Loop, Illinois Medical District, I90/94.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 West WASHINGTON Boulevard have any available units?
1327 West WASHINGTON Boulevard has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 West WASHINGTON Boulevard have?
Some of 1327 West WASHINGTON Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 West WASHINGTON Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1327 West WASHINGTON Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 West WASHINGTON Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1327 West WASHINGTON Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1327 West WASHINGTON Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1327 West WASHINGTON Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1327 West WASHINGTON Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1327 West WASHINGTON Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 West WASHINGTON Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1327 West WASHINGTON Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1327 West WASHINGTON Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1327 West WASHINGTON Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 West WASHINGTON Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1327 West WASHINGTON Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
