Chicago, IL
1322 West 18th Place
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:16 AM

1322 West 18th Place

1322 West 18th Place · (443) 904-5424
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1322 West 18th Place, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3F · Avail. now

$1,353

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
****This is a one month sublet available August 1st, and the lease expires on August 31st, 2020. ALL PROSPECTIVE TENANTS MUST BE ABLE TO COMMIT TO THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE! A long term lease will be an option after the current terms expire. Furniture in the photos is for sale!**** Ideal Chicago location in Pilsen! Walk to multiple CTA choices and numerous dining options. Spacious and modern one bedroom plus den apartment features stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, dishwasher, ample closet space, and more! Great opportunity to either sublet short term or renew for a long term lease!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 West 18th Place have any available units?
1322 West 18th Place has a unit available for $1,353 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1322 West 18th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1322 West 18th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 West 18th Place pet-friendly?
No, 1322 West 18th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1322 West 18th Place offer parking?
No, 1322 West 18th Place does not offer parking.
Does 1322 West 18th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 West 18th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 West 18th Place have a pool?
No, 1322 West 18th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1322 West 18th Place have accessible units?
No, 1322 West 18th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 West 18th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1322 West 18th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1322 West 18th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1322 West 18th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
