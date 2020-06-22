1322 W. 18th Place - 2R

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Central heat and air! Sunny, gut-rehabbed 2 bedroom, 1 bath in heart of Pilsen. Available July. Unit features: upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, dishwasher, and granite countertops. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Remodeled bathroom. No laundry in building, but laundromat located across the street. Amazing location near unlimited restaurant and entertainment options. Throop and Adams parks nearby. 7 blocks to Jewel grocery. 5 blocks to CTA Pink line train and one block to the 16th-18th Street bus. Cat considered with extra fee.

Sunny, gut rehabbed units in the heart of Pilsen featuring upgraded kitchens with stainless appliances, dishwasher, and granite countertops. Refinished hardwood floors throughout, new bathroom, central heat/air. Coin laundry in building. Amazing location near unlimited shopping, dining, nightlife, and entertainment options. (5) blocks to CTA Pink line train and (1) block to the 18th Street bus. Cat considered with extra fee.