1322 W. 18th Place - 2R
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

1322 W. 18th Place - 2R

1322 West 18th Street · (312) 282-3336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1322 West 18th Street, Chicago, IL 60608
Lower West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Central heat and air! Sunny, gut-rehabbed 2 bedroom, 1 bath in heart of Pilsen. Available July. Unit features: upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances, dishwasher, and granite countertops. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. Remodeled bathroom. No laundry in building, but laundromat located across the street. Amazing location near unlimited restaurant and entertainment options. Throop and Adams parks nearby. 7 blocks to Jewel grocery. 5 blocks to CTA Pink line train and one block to the 16th-18th Street bus. Cat considered with extra fee.
Sunny, gut rehabbed units in the heart of Pilsen featuring upgraded kitchens with stainless appliances, dishwasher, and granite countertops. Refinished hardwood floors throughout, new bathroom, central heat/air. Coin laundry in building. Amazing location near unlimited shopping, dining, nightlife, and entertainment options. (5) blocks to CTA Pink line train and (1) block to the 18th Street bus. Cat considered with extra fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 W. 18th Place - 2R have any available units?
1322 W. 18th Place - 2R has a unit available for $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1322 W. 18th Place - 2R have?
Some of 1322 W. 18th Place - 2R's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 W. 18th Place - 2R currently offering any rent specials?
1322 W. 18th Place - 2R isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 W. 18th Place - 2R pet-friendly?
Yes, 1322 W. 18th Place - 2R is pet friendly.
Does 1322 W. 18th Place - 2R offer parking?
No, 1322 W. 18th Place - 2R does not offer parking.
Does 1322 W. 18th Place - 2R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 W. 18th Place - 2R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 W. 18th Place - 2R have a pool?
No, 1322 W. 18th Place - 2R does not have a pool.
Does 1322 W. 18th Place - 2R have accessible units?
No, 1322 W. 18th Place - 2R does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 W. 18th Place - 2R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1322 W. 18th Place - 2R has units with dishwashers.
