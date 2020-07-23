All apartments in Chicago
1320 W Estes Ave 3S
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1320 W Estes Ave 3S

1320 West Estes Avenue · (773) 879-1128
Location

1320 West Estes Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3S · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
coffee bar
media room
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
media room
dogs allowed
East Rogers Park - 2 Bedroom. Lots of Space! - Property Id: 321932

This large two bedroom features hardwood floors lots of living space. The apartment also features a nice sized kitchen with a dining area. Two large bedroom with good closet space. An oversized living room with lots of sunlight. Heat is included in the rent.
*Security Deposit of $1450 Required*
*Available ASAP*
*Heat and Water Included in the Rent*
*Cats Only*
*Good Credit and Income Required*
*In-State Co-Signers Accepted*
*Unit Photos*
Rogers Park Chicago's northernmost neighborhood is an incredibly diverse locale with a mix of old and new along enormous tracks of lakefront parkland and beaches. Perfect for those who... Those who want a diverse, neighborly community close to the lakefront with a better price point than more southern neighborhoods. Rogers Park has a lively buzzing vibe to it. Coffee shops, galleries, store-front theaters, studios, . There is plenty of shoreline parkland and beaches along the coast of Lake Michigan.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1320-w-estes-ave-chicago-il-unit-3s/321932
Property Id 321932

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5964481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 W Estes Ave 3S have any available units?
1320 W Estes Ave 3S has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 W Estes Ave 3S have?
Some of 1320 W Estes Ave 3S's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 W Estes Ave 3S currently offering any rent specials?
1320 W Estes Ave 3S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 W Estes Ave 3S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 W Estes Ave 3S is pet friendly.
Does 1320 W Estes Ave 3S offer parking?
No, 1320 W Estes Ave 3S does not offer parking.
Does 1320 W Estes Ave 3S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 W Estes Ave 3S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 W Estes Ave 3S have a pool?
No, 1320 W Estes Ave 3S does not have a pool.
Does 1320 W Estes Ave 3S have accessible units?
No, 1320 W Estes Ave 3S does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 W Estes Ave 3S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 W Estes Ave 3S does not have units with dishwashers.
