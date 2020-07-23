1320 W Estes Ave 3S

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly coffee bar media room dogs allowed

East Rogers Park - 2 Bedroom. Lots of Space! - Property Id: 321932



This large two bedroom features hardwood floors lots of living space. The apartment also features a nice sized kitchen with a dining area. Two large bedroom with good closet space. An oversized living room with lots of sunlight. Heat is included in the rent.

*Security Deposit of $1450 Required*

*Available ASAP*

*Heat and Water Included in the Rent*

*Cats Only*

*Good Credit and Income Required*

*In-State Co-Signers Accepted*

*Unit Photos*

Rogers Park Chicago's northernmost neighborhood is an incredibly diverse locale with a mix of old and new along enormous tracks of lakefront parkland and beaches. Perfect for those who... Those who want a diverse, neighborly community close to the lakefront with a better price point than more southern neighborhoods. Rogers Park has a lively buzzing vibe to it. Coffee shops, galleries, store-front theaters, studios, . There is plenty of shoreline parkland and beaches along the coast of Lake Michigan.

Property Id 321932



No Dogs Allowed



