1320 W Estes Ave 3S

Amenities
East Rogers Park - 2 Bedroom. Lots of Space! - Property Id: 321932
This large two bedroom features hardwood floors lots of living space. The apartment also features a nice sized kitchen with a dining area. Two large bedroom with good closet space. An oversized living room with lots of sunlight. Heat is included in the rent.
*Security Deposit of $1450 Required*
*Available ASAP*
*Heat and Water Included in the Rent*
*Cats Only*
*Good Credit and Income Required*
*In-State Co-Signers Accepted*
*Unit Photos*
Rogers Park Chicago's northernmost neighborhood is an incredibly diverse locale with a mix of old and new along enormous tracks of lakefront parkland and beaches. Perfect for those who... Those who want a diverse, neighborly community close to the lakefront with a better price point than more southern neighborhoods. Rogers Park has a lively buzzing vibe to it. Coffee shops, galleries, store-front theaters, studios, . There is plenty of shoreline parkland and beaches along the coast of Lake Michigan.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1320-w-estes-ave-chicago-il-unit-3s/321932
Property Id 321932
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5964481)