1319 North Maplewood Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully rehabbed brownstone 3-flat in Hot West Bucktown. Natural light floods this brand new beautiful condo! 2463sq ft. 5 bed/3 bath duplex down with two living spaces and a den! Beautiful large window in living room, 10ft ceilings, & wains coating add character to this home. Features all new hardwood floors, windows, individual central heat/air, high-efficiency furnaces & water tanks, electrical, fans & light fixtures. Smart and perfect for entertaining layout: main level features living / dining combo, designer kitchen w/ granite counter tops, Euro-style cabinets, SS appliances, disposal, & breakfast bar, a master suite with gorgeous bath and massive walk in closet, a second bedroom and beautiful bath with cabinet style vanity, mosaic tiles, and designer finishes, washer/dryer room, and den! Lower level has a large family room, 3 bedrooms, a den and a storage space. Plenty of street parking available and lower level comes furnished with bed in each bedroom, living room set, and mini kitchenette! Perfect for roommate situation!