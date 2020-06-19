All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:04 PM

1319 North Maplewood Avenue

1319 North Maplewood Avenue · (630) 202-2602
Location

1319 North Maplewood Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2463 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully rehabbed brownstone 3-flat in Hot West Bucktown. Natural light floods this brand new beautiful condo! 2463sq ft. 5 bed/3 bath duplex down with two living spaces and a den! Beautiful large window in living room, 10ft ceilings, & wains coating add character to this home. Features all new hardwood floors, windows, individual central heat/air, high-efficiency furnaces & water tanks, electrical, fans & light fixtures. Smart and perfect for entertaining layout: main level features living / dining combo, designer kitchen w/ granite counter tops, Euro-style cabinets, SS appliances, disposal, & breakfast bar, a master suite with gorgeous bath and massive walk in closet, a second bedroom and beautiful bath with cabinet style vanity, mosaic tiles, and designer finishes, washer/dryer room, and den! Lower level has a large family room, 3 bedrooms, a den and a storage space. Plenty of street parking available and lower level comes furnished with bed in each bedroom, living room set, and mini kitchenette! Perfect for roommate situation!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 North Maplewood Avenue have any available units?
1319 North Maplewood Avenue has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1319 North Maplewood Avenue have?
Some of 1319 North Maplewood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 North Maplewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1319 North Maplewood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 North Maplewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1319 North Maplewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1319 North Maplewood Avenue offer parking?
No, 1319 North Maplewood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1319 North Maplewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1319 North Maplewood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 North Maplewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1319 North Maplewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1319 North Maplewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1319 North Maplewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 North Maplewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1319 North Maplewood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
