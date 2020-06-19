1319 North Maplewood Avenue

Amenities
Fully rehabbed brownstone 3-flat in Hot West Bucktown. Natural light floods this brand new beautiful condo! 2463sq ft. 5 bed/3 bath duplex down with two living spaces and a den! Beautiful large window in living room, 10ft ceilings, & wains coating add character to this home. Features all new hardwood floors, windows, individual central heat/air, high-efficiency furnaces & water tanks, electrical, fans & light fixtures. Smart and perfect for entertaining layout: main level features living / dining combo, designer kitchen w/ granite counter tops, Euro-style cabinets, SS appliances, disposal, & breakfast bar, a master suite with gorgeous bath and massive walk in closet, a second bedroom and beautiful bath with cabinet style vanity, mosaic tiles, and designer finishes, washer/dryer room, and den! Lower level has a large family room, 3 bedrooms, a den and a storage space. Plenty of street parking available and lower level comes furnished with bed in each bedroom, living room set, and mini kitchenette! Perfect for roommate situation!