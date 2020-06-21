1317 North Greenview Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 07/01/2020! Contact for Video Walkthrough! 3Bedroom/2.5Bath duplex down in Wicker Park including one garage parking spot! Over 2400sqft of space to spread out and call home. The home was recently painted, hardwood floors refinished and carpets replaced. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a separate wine fridge. Master bedroom includes en-suite bathroom with steam shower. Private patio off of the front of the home for entertaining, and a private balcony off of the back of the unit. Wood burning fireplaces on both the first and lower floor. Additional storage on the basement floor. Full sized washer/dryer in unit. A quick walk to the blue line and just blocks from the Kennedy expressway!