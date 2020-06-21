All apartments in Chicago
1317 North Greenview Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:17 AM

1317 North Greenview Avenue

1317 North Greenview Avenue · (248) 470-0871
Location

1317 North Greenview Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/2020! Contact for Video Walkthrough! 3Bedroom/2.5Bath duplex down in Wicker Park including one garage parking spot! Over 2400sqft of space to spread out and call home. The home was recently painted, hardwood floors refinished and carpets replaced. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and a separate wine fridge. Master bedroom includes en-suite bathroom with steam shower. Private patio off of the front of the home for entertaining, and a private balcony off of the back of the unit. Wood burning fireplaces on both the first and lower floor. Additional storage on the basement floor. Full sized washer/dryer in unit. A quick walk to the blue line and just blocks from the Kennedy expressway!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 North Greenview Avenue have any available units?
1317 North Greenview Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 North Greenview Avenue have?
Some of 1317 North Greenview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 North Greenview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1317 North Greenview Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 North Greenview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1317 North Greenview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1317 North Greenview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1317 North Greenview Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1317 North Greenview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1317 North Greenview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 North Greenview Avenue have a pool?
No, 1317 North Greenview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1317 North Greenview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1317 North Greenview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 North Greenview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 North Greenview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
