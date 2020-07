Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Gorgeous LARGE BRAND NEW RENOVATED 1-bed in the heart of Pilsen/UIC Brand New Hardwood Floors. New Kitchen w Stainless steel Stove. Brand New Tile Bathroom. Large Sunny Living Room Bedroom Easily Fits a queensize bed and more!! FULL EXTRA ROOM WITH CLOSET Walk in closet. Lots of windows. BRAND NEW Central Heat/Ac Gorgeous Well groomed building with laundry on-site. Just walk the area and find everything you need, just a couple blocks away! So close to UIC/University Village Train can get you downtown in 10 min. This property is managed by the professionals at CBEZ LLC. They provide full service maintainence as well as a 24hr emergency hotline. As required by State and Federal law; Section 8 Applicants Welcome