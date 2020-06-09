1309 North Bosworth Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors new construction garage stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION 2 UNITS BUILDING. Just moments away from all the best Buck Town has to offer: city's finest dining scene, boutiques, art fairs, comedy clubs, schools and PT. This savvy and sophisticated duplex- down has it all: over 2400 SQFT living space with exquisite open and flowing floor plan spanning across 2 levels, welcoming to the warm and cozy living - entertaining space, full private roof deck above garage, open top-of-the range gourmet kitchen, gorgeous quartz counter tops, gallery stainless steel appliances, spa quality bathrooms, huge MB, 3 outdoor spaces, triple pane windows throughout, high end insulation, white oak flooring and other quality materials. 2 car garage.