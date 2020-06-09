All apartments in Chicago
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:19 PM

1309 North Bosworth Avenue

1309 North Bosworth Avenue · (800) 795-1010
Location

1309 North Bosworth Avenue, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION 2 UNITS BUILDING. Just moments away from all the best Buck Town has to offer: city's finest dining scene, boutiques, art fairs, comedy clubs, schools and PT. This savvy and sophisticated duplex- down has it all: over 2400 SQFT living space with exquisite open and flowing floor plan spanning across 2 levels, welcoming to the warm and cozy living - entertaining space, full private roof deck above garage, open top-of-the range gourmet kitchen, gorgeous quartz counter tops, gallery stainless steel appliances, spa quality bathrooms, huge MB, 3 outdoor spaces, triple pane windows throughout, high end insulation, white oak flooring and other quality materials. 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 North Bosworth Avenue have any available units?
1309 North Bosworth Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 North Bosworth Avenue have?
Some of 1309 North Bosworth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 North Bosworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1309 North Bosworth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 North Bosworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1309 North Bosworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1309 North Bosworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1309 North Bosworth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1309 North Bosworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 North Bosworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 North Bosworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1309 North Bosworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1309 North Bosworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1309 North Bosworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 North Bosworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 North Bosworth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
