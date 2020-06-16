1259 N WOOD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Spacious & stylish timber loft located in the heart of Wicker Park, with updates throughout. Features hardwood floors, gas fireplace, beautiful exposed brick, in-unit laundry, updated kitchen w/ granite counters and breakfast bar island. Two large bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Living room offers very versatile layout for furniture and kitchen opens onto a huge balcony perfect for grilling and entertaining. Secure gated parking space included. Building features a common rooftop deck offering stunning 360 degree city and skyline views! Easy access to CTA, and some of the city's top destinations for shopping, restaurants and parks. $250 move-in fee in lieu of a security deposit. 15-18 month lease preferred.