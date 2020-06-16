All apartments in Chicago
1259 N WOOD
Last updated March 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

1259 N WOOD

1259 North Wood Street · (805) 901-2656
Location

1259 North Wood Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Spacious & stylish timber loft located in the heart of Wicker Park, with updates throughout. Features hardwood floors, gas fireplace, beautiful exposed brick, in-unit laundry, updated kitchen w/ granite counters and breakfast bar island. Two large bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Living room offers very versatile layout for furniture and kitchen opens onto a huge balcony perfect for grilling and entertaining. Secure gated parking space included. Building features a common rooftop deck offering stunning 360 degree city and skyline views! Easy access to CTA, and some of the city's top destinations for shopping, restaurants and parks. $250 move-in fee in lieu of a security deposit. 15-18 month lease preferred.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 N WOOD have any available units?
1259 N WOOD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1259 N WOOD have?
Some of 1259 N WOOD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1259 N WOOD currently offering any rent specials?
1259 N WOOD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 N WOOD pet-friendly?
No, 1259 N WOOD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1259 N WOOD offer parking?
Yes, 1259 N WOOD does offer parking.
Does 1259 N WOOD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1259 N WOOD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 N WOOD have a pool?
No, 1259 N WOOD does not have a pool.
Does 1259 N WOOD have accessible units?
No, 1259 N WOOD does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 N WOOD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1259 N WOOD does not have units with dishwashers.
