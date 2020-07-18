All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:02 AM

1253 West Newport - G

1253 West Newport Avenue · (773) 909-3749
Location

1253 West Newport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Recently renovated garden unit with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, and professional quality Jenn-Air Stainless Steel appliances. The two bathrooms feature custom marble showers, Kohler fixtures and custom glass shower doors. All bedrooms easily accommodate large bedroom furniture and feature custom closet organizers. In-unit washer and dryer. One block to the Southport Brown Line stop and is just minutes from shopping, nightlife, grocery/convenience stores and everything the Southport Corridor is known for. Garage parking available. Pets welcome, additional fee.
3 Unit Walk-Up Apartment Building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 West Newport - G have any available units?
1253 West Newport - G has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1253 West Newport - G have?
Some of 1253 West Newport - G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1253 West Newport - G currently offering any rent specials?
1253 West Newport - G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 West Newport - G pet-friendly?
Yes, 1253 West Newport - G is pet friendly.
Does 1253 West Newport - G offer parking?
Yes, 1253 West Newport - G offers parking.
Does 1253 West Newport - G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1253 West Newport - G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 West Newport - G have a pool?
No, 1253 West Newport - G does not have a pool.
Does 1253 West Newport - G have accessible units?
No, 1253 West Newport - G does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 West Newport - G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1253 West Newport - G has units with dishwashers.
