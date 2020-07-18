1253 West Newport - G

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Recently renovated garden unit with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite counter tops, and professional quality Jenn-Air Stainless Steel appliances. The two bathrooms feature custom marble showers, Kohler fixtures and custom glass shower doors. All bedrooms easily accommodate large bedroom furniture and feature custom closet organizers. In-unit washer and dryer. One block to the Southport Brown Line stop and is just minutes from shopping, nightlife, grocery/convenience stores and everything the Southport Corridor is known for. Garage parking available. Pets welcome, additional fee.

3 Unit Walk-Up Apartment Building