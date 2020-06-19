All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1253 West Newport - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1253 West Newport - 2
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:35 AM

1253 West Newport - 2

1253 West Newport Avenue · (773) 909-3749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1253 West Newport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large, top floor, sunny unit in the heart of the Southport Corridor. Updated windows and lighting including ceiling fans. Bathrooms are finished in marble and feature high end fixtures. Laundry in unit. Private deck in the front and a very large common patio. One block to the Southport Brown Line stop and is just minutes from shopping, nightlife, grocery/convenience stores and everything the Southport Corridor is known for. Garage parking available. Pets welcome, additional fee.
3 Unit Walk-Up Apartment Building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1253 West Newport - 2 have any available units?
1253 West Newport - 2 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1253 West Newport - 2 have?
Some of 1253 West Newport - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1253 West Newport - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1253 West Newport - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1253 West Newport - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1253 West Newport - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1253 West Newport - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1253 West Newport - 2 does offer parking.
Does 1253 West Newport - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1253 West Newport - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1253 West Newport - 2 have a pool?
No, 1253 West Newport - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1253 West Newport - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1253 West Newport - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1253 West Newport - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1253 West Newport - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1253 West Newport - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1049 West Oakdale
1049 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
The Uptown Regency
5050 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
Greenwood 5201
5201 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
1310-16 E Hyde Park Blvd
1310 East Hyde Park Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60615
1405 West Belden Ave.
1405 W Belden Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60626
Hubbard221
221 W Hubbard St
Chicago, IL 60654
1210 W. Waveland Apt.
1210 West Waveland Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity