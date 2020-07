Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Newly rehabbed 2 bedroom, 1 bath English garden apartment in the heart of Wicker Park. Walking distance to the Blue Line and 1/2 block off of Division. Open floor plan, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with an updated kitchen and bathroom. Walk in closets in with large bedrooms. Private laundry. Sorry, no pets or smoking. Tenant responsible for utilities. Credit check and $500.00 non-refundable deposit.