Chicago, IL
1240 N Wells St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1240 N Wells St

1240 North Wells Street · (224) 456-2743
Location

1240 North Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2465 · Avail. now

$2,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
car charging
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
sauna
Brand New Old Town Construction! Amenity Galore! - Property Id: 223073

Brand new construction
Beautiful kitchen
Wide plank hardwood
W/D
Balcony

Full Amenity Building:

Fitness center
Indoor spa with hot tub and sauna, steam room
Outdoor pool
Outdoor seating, grills, fire pit
Basketball court
Dog spa and run
Resident lounge
Electric car charging stations

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 150 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home! Call - Text - Email -- text or email for fastest response --

Riley Callahan | Real Estate Broker
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

BUY -- RENT -- SELL

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223073
Property Id 223073

(RLNE5727688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 N Wells St have any available units?
1240 N Wells St has a unit available for $2,465 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 N Wells St have?
Some of 1240 N Wells St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 N Wells St currently offering any rent specials?
1240 N Wells St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 N Wells St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 N Wells St is pet friendly.
Does 1240 N Wells St offer parking?
No, 1240 N Wells St does not offer parking.
Does 1240 N Wells St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1240 N Wells St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 N Wells St have a pool?
Yes, 1240 N Wells St has a pool.
Does 1240 N Wells St have accessible units?
No, 1240 N Wells St does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 N Wells St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 N Wells St has units with dishwashers.
