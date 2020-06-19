1240 N Wells St

Amenities
Brand New Old Town Construction! Amenity Galore! - Property Id: 223073
Brand new construction
Beautiful kitchen
Wide plank hardwood
W/D
Balcony
Full Amenity Building:
Fitness center
Indoor spa with hot tub and sauna, steam room
Outdoor pool
Outdoor seating, grills, fire pit
Basketball court
Dog spa and run
Resident lounge
Electric car charging stations
CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 150 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home! Call - Text - Email -- text or email for fastest response --
Riley Callahan | Real Estate Broker
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.
BUY -- RENT -- SELL
Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223073
Property Id 223073
(RLNE5727688)