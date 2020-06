Amenities

Out of this world one bedroom plus den, one bathroom garden unit in Rogers Park features heat and water included, updated eat in kitchen, spacious living area, carpeting, huge bedroom, great closet space, laundry room in building, cats are welcome, and steps from the beach! Won't Last Long! Call Today!



Terms: One year lease