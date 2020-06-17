All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1216 W HURON ST., #202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1216 W HURON ST., #202
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

1216 W HURON ST., #202

1216 West Huron Street · (847) 989-1783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1216 West Huron Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
This one-of-a-kind luxury three bedroom, three bathroom plus den duplex up has it all! Nestled between River West and West Town! Close to highway, CTA, nightlife and more! Kitchen features Bosch appliances, custom cabinets, quartz countertops, island with room for barstool seating, large bedrooms, spa-like bathrooms, in-unit laundry and parking included! Private outdoor space above garage. Pet-frienThis one-of-a-kind luxury three bedroom, three bathroom plus den duplex up has it all! Nestled between River West and West Town! Close to highway, CTA, nightlife and more! Kitchen features Bosch appliances, custom cabinets, quartz countertops, island with room for barstool seating, large bedrooms, spa-like bathrooms, in-unit laundry and parking included! Private outdoor space above garage. Pet-friendly with additional fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 W HURON ST., #202 have any available units?
1216 W HURON ST., #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 W HURON ST., #202 have?
Some of 1216 W HURON ST., #202's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 W HURON ST., #202 currently offering any rent specials?
1216 W HURON ST., #202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 W HURON ST., #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 W HURON ST., #202 is pet friendly.
Does 1216 W HURON ST., #202 offer parking?
Yes, 1216 W HURON ST., #202 does offer parking.
Does 1216 W HURON ST., #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1216 W HURON ST., #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 W HURON ST., #202 have a pool?
No, 1216 W HURON ST., #202 does not have a pool.
Does 1216 W HURON ST., #202 have accessible units?
No, 1216 W HURON ST., #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 W HURON ST., #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1216 W HURON ST., #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1216 W HURON ST., #202?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1900 W Pratt
1900 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
5425 N Clark St
5425 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60640
6700 S Indiana Avenue
6700 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes
7100 S South Shore Dr
Chicago, IL 60649
Moment
545 N McClurg Ct
Chicago, IL 60611
3912 North Pine Grove Ave. Apt.
3912 North Pine Grove Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
5220 S Harper
5220 South Harper Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
Oakdale Terrace
525 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity