1216 W HURON ST., #202

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

This one-of-a-kind luxury three bedroom, three bathroom plus den duplex up has it all! Nestled between River West and West Town! Close to highway, CTA, nightlife and more! Kitchen features Bosch appliances, custom cabinets, quartz countertops, island with room for barstool seating, large bedrooms, spa-like bathrooms, in-unit laundry and parking included! Private outdoor space above garage. Pet-friendly with additional fee