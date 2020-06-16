1213 W Erie St 3F

Amenities
Unit 3F Available 05/01/20 Modern West Town 2 BR 2 Bath available 5/1! - Property Id: 242525
Beautifully renovated 2Bed/2Bath in River West/West Town. Everything brand new from the kitchen, to the bathrooms. Hardwood throughout entire unit, granite counter tops, vent-less fireplace, and a wine fridge! Two bedrooms, two baths. Check out the massive shower head. Bonus lofted living space connected by spiral staircase. Central Air and heat, In Unit Laundry, and skylights for all those sunny days. Easy walk to EL, and drive to highway. Available 05/01/20 Erie/Racine.
$500 move in fee per person
Pets Negotiable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242525
