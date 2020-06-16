All apartments in Chicago
Last updated April 9 2020 at 3:11 PM

1213 W Erie St 3F

1213 West Erie Street · (312) 488-9109
Location

1213 West Erie Street, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 3F · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 3F Available 05/01/20 Modern West Town 2 BR 2 Bath available 5/1! - Property Id: 242525

Beautifully renovated 2Bed/2Bath in River West/West Town. Everything brand new from the kitchen, to the bathrooms. Hardwood throughout entire unit, granite counter tops, vent-less fireplace, and a wine fridge! Two bedrooms, two baths. Check out the massive shower head. Bonus lofted living space connected by spiral staircase. Central Air and heat, In Unit Laundry, and skylights for all those sunny days. Easy walk to EL, and drive to highway. Available 05/01/20 Erie/Racine.

$500 move in fee per person
Pets Negotiable
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242525
Property Id 242525

(RLNE5633267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

