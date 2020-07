Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

HOT DEAL ALERT IN RIVER WEST! Updated 2Bed/2Bath with hardwood floors throughout and newly added IN UNIT LAUNDRY. Kitchen comes with updated appliances including a dishwasher, microwave and even a wine fridge! Separate living and dining rooms, but also a designated office area. Window AC unit included and GFA Heat. Additional storage in the unit. Did we mention one parking spot included in the rent? Easy walk to public transit and quick drive to the highway. Street parking. Virtual Tour available upon request! Erie/Racine.