patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Beatiful 2bed/2bath unit in the heart of Old Town-Available 5/1!

TASTEFULLY UPGRADED TWO BED TWO BATH IN THE HEART OF OLD TOWN! CONDO BOASTS RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHS, COFFERED CEILINGS, SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN, EAT IN KITCHEN, TONS OF CLOSET SPACE AND STORAGE, AND COMMON ROOF DECK. FANTASTIC LOCATION OFFERS WALKING DISTANCE TO OLD TOWN AND GOLD COAST SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, NIGHTLIFE, PUBLIC TRANSIT AND LAKE. AVAILABLE 5/1, MUST SEE!