All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1209 West Madison St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1209 West Madison St.
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:10 AM

1209 West Madison St.

1209 West Madison Street · (312) 933-7055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1209 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Welcome to W Madison Street! Huge 5bd, 2bath - In-unit laundry, Rent amount: 2,950 Cooking gas, heating gas ( the unit has its own heating furnace ) and electric are included *AVAILABLE: 07/01/2020* No Security deposit, Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400, 3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600 Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2) *Please note: Photos might be from a similar unit located in the same building. If you're interested in viewing please contact me at 312-933-7055 Alex Ilic M. Broker

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 West Madison St. have any available units?
1209 West Madison St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 1209 West Madison St. currently offering any rent specials?
1209 West Madison St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 West Madison St. pet-friendly?
No, 1209 West Madison St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1209 West Madison St. offer parking?
No, 1209 West Madison St. does not offer parking.
Does 1209 West Madison St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 West Madison St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 West Madison St. have a pool?
No, 1209 West Madison St. does not have a pool.
Does 1209 West Madison St. have accessible units?
No, 1209 West Madison St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 West Madison St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 West Madison St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 West Madison St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1209 West Madison St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1209 West Madison St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1824 N Paulina
1824 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60622
4721 S. Ellis Avenue
4721 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
18 East Elm
18 E Elm St
Chicago, IL 60611
Reside on Pine Grove
3610 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60613
2244 N. Cleveland
2244 N Cleveland Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
418 S Laramie
418 South Laramie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60644
Four50 Residences
450 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60657
Pangea Kingston
7700 S Kingston Ave
Chicago, IL 60649

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity