1209 West Madison St.

Welcome to W Madison Street! Huge 5bd, 2bath - In-unit laundry, Rent amount: 2,950 Cooking gas, heating gas ( the unit has its own heating furnace ) and electric are included *AVAILABLE: 07/01/2020* No Security deposit, Move-in fee: STD/1BR $300, 2BR $400, 3BR $500, 4BR/5BR $600 Pet fee: $20/month/pet (Limit 2) *Please note: Photos might be from a similar unit located in the same building. If you're interested in viewing please contact me at 312-933-7055 Alex Ilic M. Broker



Terms: One year lease