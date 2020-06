Amenities

Very nice four room one bedroom in Wrigleyville. This unit features tons of natural light and hardwood floors. A separate living and dining room. The kitchen is somewhat updated with a newer stove and fridge. There is also a large walk-in pantry. A nice sized deck off the kitchen. The bedroom is big enough for a queen-sized bed. Plus lots of great closet space in the unit.Amazing location just a few blocks to the Addison Red Line stop. Walk to the heart of Wrigleyville and the Southport Corridor.*New Kitchen being installed* ELAN229009