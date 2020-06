Amenities

Spaicous two bedroom townhouse for rent. Hardwood floors. Previoulsy updated bathrooms. Previously used applianced but relatively new. Open kitchen concept that opens to family area. Utility room for washer and dryer. Must have minimum income $3k, no evictions, bankruptcy, charge off. Current utility bills. Credit and background check $50 per person over 18years old. Tenant pays gas, electric, and 1 year paid renters insurance required. Owner pays water only