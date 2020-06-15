1155 West Madison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking bike storage garage lobby

Beautiful one bedroom soft loft available 7/1 in highly sought after West Loop! Madison Ave offers an ideal blend of residential living with trendy restaurants and nightlife! This professionally managed elevator building was constructed as condos; it includes a secure lobby with fob access, renovated common areas and self-park garage parking. This bright, north facing unit has tall painted concrete ceilings. The spacious entry has an oversized coat closet and a laundry closet. The combo living/dining room has a gas fireplace, a TV niche, and a roomy balcony overlooking vibrant Madison Ave. The kitchen has maple cabinets, Whirlpool appliances and a granite breakfast bar. The bedroom is fully enclosed, and includes a walk-in closet and direct access to the bath. The bath offers amazing granite counter space and storage, and a combo soaking tub/shower. The bedroom closet is organized. Garage space #4 in the building's heated garage is included in the price. It includes a wall mounted bike rack in the space as well.