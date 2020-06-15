All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1155 West Madison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1155 West Madison Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:06 PM

1155 West Madison Street

1155 West Madison Street · (312) 953-4998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Near West Side
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1155 West Madison Street, Chicago, IL 60607
Near West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
Beautiful one bedroom soft loft available 7/1 in highly sought after West Loop! Madison Ave offers an ideal blend of residential living with trendy restaurants and nightlife! This professionally managed elevator building was constructed as condos; it includes a secure lobby with fob access, renovated common areas and self-park garage parking. This bright, north facing unit has tall painted concrete ceilings. The spacious entry has an oversized coat closet and a laundry closet. The combo living/dining room has a gas fireplace, a TV niche, and a roomy balcony overlooking vibrant Madison Ave. The kitchen has maple cabinets, Whirlpool appliances and a granite breakfast bar. The bedroom is fully enclosed, and includes a walk-in closet and direct access to the bath. The bath offers amazing granite counter space and storage, and a combo soaking tub/shower. The bedroom closet is organized. Garage space #4 in the building's heated garage is included in the price. It includes a wall mounted bike rack in the space as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1155 West Madison Street have any available units?
1155 West Madison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1155 West Madison Street have?
Some of 1155 West Madison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1155 West Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1155 West Madison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1155 West Madison Street pet-friendly?
No, 1155 West Madison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1155 West Madison Street offer parking?
Yes, 1155 West Madison Street does offer parking.
Does 1155 West Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1155 West Madison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1155 West Madison Street have a pool?
No, 1155 West Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1155 West Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 1155 West Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1155 West Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1155 West Madison Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1155 West Madison Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2051 N Sedgwick
2051 N Sedgwick St
Chicago, IL 60614
Marlowe
169 West Huron Street
Chicago, IL 60654
25 E Delaware
25 E Delaware Pl
Chicago, IL 60611
847 W Wellington
847 West Wellington Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Wave Lakeview
420 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
6832 S Crandon
6832 S Crandon Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
8155 S Ingleside Ave
8155 S Ingleside Ave
Chicago, IL 60619
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity