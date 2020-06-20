All apartments in Chicago
1153 W Grace St 3n
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1153 W Grace St 3n

1153 W Grace St · (847) 830-0175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1153 W Grace St, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3n · Avail. now

$1,775

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Bright & sunny 1 bed+den in prime Wrigleyville! - Property Id: 216195

Bright & sunny 1 bed+den in prime Wrigleyville location. Situated on the top floor, this is the largest 1 bed layout in the building. Den can serve as an office, dining room or 2nd bed. Top notch kitchen w/ maple cabinets, stainless app, granite counters. Full marble bath. HWF throughout. Enjoy the large balcony overlooking the courtyard. In-unit laundry. Easy walking distance to the EL.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1153 W Grace St 3n have any available units?
1153 W Grace St 3n has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1153 W Grace St 3n have?
Some of 1153 W Grace St 3n's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1153 W Grace St 3n currently offering any rent specials?
1153 W Grace St 3n isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1153 W Grace St 3n pet-friendly?
Yes, 1153 W Grace St 3n is pet friendly.
Does 1153 W Grace St 3n offer parking?
No, 1153 W Grace St 3n does not offer parking.
Does 1153 W Grace St 3n have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1153 W Grace St 3n does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1153 W Grace St 3n have a pool?
No, 1153 W Grace St 3n does not have a pool.
Does 1153 W Grace St 3n have accessible units?
No, 1153 W Grace St 3n does not have accessible units.
Does 1153 W Grace St 3n have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1153 W Grace St 3n has units with dishwashers.
