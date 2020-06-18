All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:06 AM

1140 W Roscoe

1140 West Roscoe Street · (616) 745-0909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1140 West Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Freshly updated Lakeview 2Bed/1Bath spacious apartment with hardwood flooring throughout, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher in the brand new kitchen, a private deck, extra storage and central heat and air. Apartment is very spacious. To top it off, it is located just a few blocks south of Wrigley Field, the Cubby Bear and Goose Island. The Southport Brown Line is just a few blocks West and all of the restaurants and nightclubs for which this area is known is to the south and east. Live in the middle of all of Lakeview's action. Tandem Parking available for $50/month. Pets negotiable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1140 W Roscoe have any available units?
1140 W Roscoe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1140 W Roscoe have?
Some of 1140 W Roscoe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1140 W Roscoe currently offering any rent specials?
1140 W Roscoe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1140 W Roscoe pet-friendly?
Yes, 1140 W Roscoe is pet friendly.
Does 1140 W Roscoe offer parking?
Yes, 1140 W Roscoe does offer parking.
Does 1140 W Roscoe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1140 W Roscoe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1140 W Roscoe have a pool?
No, 1140 W Roscoe does not have a pool.
Does 1140 W Roscoe have accessible units?
No, 1140 W Roscoe does not have accessible units.
Does 1140 W Roscoe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1140 W Roscoe has units with dishwashers.
