1140 W Roscoe

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Freshly updated Lakeview 2Bed/1Bath spacious apartment with hardwood flooring throughout, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher in the brand new kitchen, a private deck, extra storage and central heat and air. Apartment is very spacious. To top it off, it is located just a few blocks south of Wrigley Field, the Cubby Bear and Goose Island. The Southport Brown Line is just a few blocks West and all of the restaurants and nightclubs for which this area is known is to the south and east. Live in the middle of all of Lakeview's action. Tandem Parking available for $50/month. Pets negotiable