Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1127 W Farwell Ave 207

1127 West Farwell Avenue · (773) 570-0561
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1127 West Farwell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60626
Rogers Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 207 · Avail. now

$825

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
1127 W Farwell Ave #207, Chicago, IL, 60626 - Property Id: 298043

Newly rehabbed studio located steps from the lake, Loyola University, and the CTA Red line. This unit features new appliances, floors, and a marble bath with jetted tub. Building features coin laundry, storage and a bike room. Rent includes heat and water.

Parking: Ample street parking / Pet Policy: Dogs and Cats okay / Apartment Features: Heat and water included, A/C , Stainless steel fridge, Stainless steel gas stove, Washing Machine (In-building), Bike room , 24/7 Security Cameras

Move-in fee: $300
Credit check: $40
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1127-w-farwell-ave-chicago-il-unit-207/298043
Property Id 298043

(RLNE5946260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 W Farwell Ave 207 have any available units?
1127 W Farwell Ave 207 has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1127 W Farwell Ave 207 have?
Some of 1127 W Farwell Ave 207's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 W Farwell Ave 207 currently offering any rent specials?
1127 W Farwell Ave 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 W Farwell Ave 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1127 W Farwell Ave 207 is pet friendly.
Does 1127 W Farwell Ave 207 offer parking?
Yes, 1127 W Farwell Ave 207 offers parking.
Does 1127 W Farwell Ave 207 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 W Farwell Ave 207 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 W Farwell Ave 207 have a pool?
No, 1127 W Farwell Ave 207 does not have a pool.
Does 1127 W Farwell Ave 207 have accessible units?
No, 1127 W Farwell Ave 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 W Farwell Ave 207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 W Farwell Ave 207 does not have units with dishwashers.
