Amenities
1127 W Farwell Ave #207, Chicago, IL, 60626 - Property Id: 298043
Newly rehabbed studio located steps from the lake, Loyola University, and the CTA Red line. This unit features new appliances, floors, and a marble bath with jetted tub. Building features coin laundry, storage and a bike room. Rent includes heat and water.
Parking: Ample street parking / Pet Policy: Dogs and Cats okay / Apartment Features: Heat and water included, A/C , Stainless steel fridge, Stainless steel gas stove, Washing Machine (In-building), Bike room , 24/7 Security Cameras
Move-in fee: $300
Credit check: $40
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1127-w-farwell-ave-chicago-il-unit-207/298043
(RLNE5946260)