11242 S Langley Ave

Artist home fully furnished for rent amazing energy and vibes in historical Pullman. Here is video of the home: https://youtu.be/Bg6XYsbxS6E To schedule to see the apartment or room, for prices, discounts and details please submit this form https://calendly.com/fridmanproperties/rent and our hospitality team will get back to you as soon as possible. We have virtual tours available.



Please note our company have the minimum required credit score of 680 or higher for each tenant to apply, we check background and rental history, if you are UChicago or other university student please contact us for details



Weekly and Monthly rentals available! Historical cozy pet-friendly nicely furnished apartment with good energy and charm with digital lock for your building and apartment. Free historical tour of Pullman.



If you like a unique vibe, good energy, cool experience, eat or learn how to make Sushi or European food, wine, smoothies, fun activities, and tours or just relax in the front of the tv our home is for you! Transportation : Car / Uber / Taxi to : 1. McCormick Place - 18 min 2. Hyde Park / University of Chicago - 20 min 3. Chicago downtown - 25 min 4.



Have speed Metra stop takes you express to downtown. Pullman is served by two Metra Electric Line stations; Kensington/115th Street station and Pullman/111th Street station. Most Metra suburban express trains passing through the area stop at the 115th Street station, and only local trains stop at the 111th Street station.



Property professionally managed by Ran Fridman - Airbnb Superhost with more than 15 years of experience in the Hospitality Industry worldwide. Historic Pullman was built in the 1880s by George Pullman as workers' housing for employees of his eponymous railroad car company, the Pullman Palace Car Company.



He established behavioral standards that workers had to meet to live in the area and charged them rent. Pullman's architect, Solon Spencer Beman, was said to be extremely proud that he had met all the workers' needs within the neighborhood he designed. The distinctive rowhouses were comfortable by standards of the day, and contained such amenities as indoor plumbing, gas, and sewers. Pullman has been featured in several major motion pictures. Road to Perdition (starring Tom Hanks and Paul Newman) was filmed in historic Pullman, with scenes featuring the factory and how it "once was" with workers, as well as many other scenes of the neighborhood. The 1993 film The Fugitive had several key scenes in Pullman. Harrison Ford was featured in a local bar, next running down an alley, and over the tops of several Pullman rowhouses. In April 2007, Universal Studios filmed The Express: The Ernie Davis Story, which also featured several scenes in Pullman. The Polar Express animated scenes at the North Pole were based on Pullman architecture. Santa Claus emerges from a building based on the Pullman Company Administration Building; other buildings are based on the architectural style in Pullman. Robert Zemeckis, who designed the movie, grew up in the Roseland neighborhood near Pullman. On November 12, 2006, Historic Pullman was the topic of the HGTV television show National Open House, which featured a Pullman house at 112th Street and Langley.