All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 11242 S Langley Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
11242 S Langley Ave
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:04 AM

11242 S Langley Ave

11242 South Langley Avenue · (833) 374-3626
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11242 South Langley Avenue, Chicago, IL 60628
Pullman

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Artist home fully furnished for rent amazing energy and vibes in historical Pullman. Here is video of the home: https://youtu.be/Bg6XYsbxS6E To schedule to see the apartment or room, for prices, discounts and details please submit this form https://calendly.com/fridmanproperties/rent and our hospitality team will get back to you as soon as possible. We have virtual tours available.

Please note our company have the minimum required credit score of 680 or higher for each tenant to apply, we check background and rental history, if you are UChicago or other university student please contact us for details

Weekly and Monthly rentals available! Historical cozy pet-friendly nicely furnished apartment with good energy and charm with digital lock for your building and apartment. Free historical tour of Pullman.

If you like a unique vibe, good energy, cool experience, eat or learn how to make Sushi or European food, wine, smoothies, fun activities, and tours or just relax in the front of the tv our home is for you! Transportation : Car / Uber / Taxi to : 1. McCormick Place - 18 min 2. Hyde Park / University of Chicago - 20 min 3. Chicago downtown - 25 min 4.

Have speed Metra stop takes you express to downtown. Pullman is served by two Metra Electric Line stations; Kensington/115th Street station and Pullman/111th Street station. Most Metra suburban express trains passing through the area stop at the 115th Street station, and only local trains stop at the 111th Street station.

Property professionally managed by Ran Fridman - Airbnb Superhost with more than 15 years of experience in the Hospitality Industry worldwide. Historic Pullman was built in the 1880s by George Pullman as workers' housing for employees of his eponymous railroad car company, the Pullman Palace Car Company.

He established behavioral standards that workers had to meet to live in the area and charged them rent. Pullman's architect, Solon Spencer Beman, was said to be extremely proud that he had met all the workers' needs within the neighborhood he designed. The distinctive rowhouses were comfortable by standards of the day, and contained such amenities as indoor plumbing, gas, and sewers. Pullman has been featured in several major motion pictures. Road to Perdition (starring Tom Hanks and Paul Newman) was filmed in historic Pullman, with scenes featuring the factory and how it "once was" with workers, as well as many other scenes of the neighborhood. The 1993 film The Fugitive had several key scenes in Pullman. Harrison Ford was featured in a local bar, next running down an alley, and over the tops of several Pullman rowhouses. In April 2007, Universal Studios filmed The Express: The Ernie Davis Story, which also featured several scenes in Pullman. The Polar Express animated scenes at the North Pole were based on Pullman architecture. Santa Claus emerges from a building based on the Pullman Company Administration Building; other buildings are based on the architectural style in Pullman. Robert Zemeckis, who designed the movie, grew up in the Roseland neighborhood near Pullman. On November 12, 2006, Historic Pullman was the topic of the HGTV television show National Open House, which featured a Pullman house at 112th Street and Langley.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11242 S Langley Ave have any available units?
11242 S Langley Ave has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 11242 S Langley Ave have?
Some of 11242 S Langley Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11242 S Langley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11242 S Langley Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11242 S Langley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11242 S Langley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11242 S Langley Ave offer parking?
No, 11242 S Langley Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11242 S Langley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11242 S Langley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11242 S Langley Ave have a pool?
No, 11242 S Langley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11242 S Langley Ave have accessible units?
No, 11242 S Langley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11242 S Langley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11242 S Langley Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11242 S Langley Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1824 N Paulina
1824 North Paulina Street
Chicago, IL 60622
441 West Oakdale
441 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
4951 North Oakley Ave. Apt.
4951 North Oakley Avenue
Chicago, IL 60625
Fisher Building City Club
343 S Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60604
5452 S Ellis
5452 S Ellis Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
Chestnut Place
8 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
426 West Surf
426 W Surf St
Chicago, IL 60657
The Sinclair
1201 N LaSalle St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity