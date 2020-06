1122 North CLARK Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

BEAUTIFULLY 1 BEDROOM WITH AMAZING SOUTH VIEWS OF THE CITY. FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS, SS APPLIANCES. SPACIOUS LIVING/DINING ROOM WITH FRENCH DOOR THAT LEADS TO LARGE BEDDROOM. TONS OF CLOSETS. HIGHLY SOUGHT FULL AMENITIES BUILDING LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE GOLD COAST OFFERS HUGE SUNDECK WITH GRILLS, OUTDOOR POOL, GREAT EXERCISE ROOM & LAUNDRY. HEAT, A/C, BASIC CABLE AND INTERNET IS INLUDED IN THE RENT. PARKING AVAILABLE SEPARATELY. THE UNIT CAN BE RENTED AS UNFURNISHED FOR $1750/MONTH