Last updated May 22 2020 at 11:41 AM

1110 West Newport Avenue

1110 West Newport Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1524680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1110 West Newport Avenue, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
large 2 bed, 1 bath with central air, walk in closets
This apt is huge with family room, dining room, kitchen, and 2 huge bedrooms. One bedroom is 15x12 with 8x8 walk in closet. The second bedroom is 12x12 with large closet. Central air/heat, hardwood floors, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The apt has its own private 8x8 storage space in the back and shared outdoor deck. You don't want to pass this one up. Avail May 1.

Amenities:
Patio, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Laundry In Unit
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1110 West Newport Avenue have any available units?
1110 West Newport Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1110 West Newport Avenue have?
Some of 1110 West Newport Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1110 West Newport Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1110 West Newport Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1110 West Newport Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1110 West Newport Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1110 West Newport Avenue offer parking?
No, 1110 West Newport Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1110 West Newport Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1110 West Newport Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1110 West Newport Avenue have a pool?
No, 1110 West Newport Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1110 West Newport Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1110 West Newport Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1110 West Newport Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1110 West Newport Avenue has units with dishwashers.
