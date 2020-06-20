1110 West Newport Avenue

Amenities

large 2 bed, 1 bath with central air, walk in closets

This apt is huge with family room, dining room, kitchen, and 2 huge bedrooms. One bedroom is 15x12 with 8x8 walk in closet. The second bedroom is 12x12 with large closet. Central air/heat, hardwood floors, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The apt has its own private 8x8 storage space in the back and shared outdoor deck. You don't want to pass this one up. Avail May 1.



