Last updated January 23 2020

111 E Chestnut St 30F

111 E Chestnut St · (630) 728-3466
Location

111 E Chestnut St, Chicago, IL 60611
Near North Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 30F · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
internet access
Gorgeous 1BD Condo w. Outdoor Space - Move in NOW! - Property Id: 200806

Steven Douglas
Broker
The Douglas Group sponsored
by Fulton Grace Realty

Utilities Included: Water, Internet
Amenities: Doorman, Elevator, Health Club, Pool, Garage, Storage, Roof Deck, Common Outdoor Space, Outdoor Space, Dishwasher, Washer, Laundry In Unit

Description:
EXTRA LARGE 1000 SQ FT unit that faces EAST including unbelievable views of the lake and Michigan Ave! BRAND NEW FLOORS and paint throughout the unit! Marble floors in the hallway, kitchen and bathroom with JACUZZI tub. Nicely upgraded 1 bedroom condo with CUSTOM CABINETS, GRANITE counters, STAINLESS STEEL appliances in OPEN KITCHEN. Open living space with FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS, generous bedroom size, IN UNIT WASHER/DRYER with CABLE/INTERNET INCLUDED IN RENT! Outdoor POOL, updated GYM, STORAGE, bike room, sun deck, 24 hour DOORMAN, on site cleaners & package room. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, beach, public transportation, nightlife!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/200806
Property Id 200806

(RLNE5485197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

