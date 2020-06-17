111 E Chestnut St 30F

Amenities
Gorgeous 1BD Condo w. Outdoor Space - Move in NOW! - Property Id: 200806
Steven Douglas
Broker
The Douglas Group sponsored
by Fulton Grace Realty
Utilities Included: Water, Internet
Amenities: Doorman, Elevator, Health Club, Pool, Garage, Storage, Roof Deck, Common Outdoor Space, Outdoor Space, Dishwasher, Washer, Laundry In Unit
Description:
EXTRA LARGE 1000 SQ FT unit that faces EAST including unbelievable views of the lake and Michigan Ave! BRAND NEW FLOORS and paint throughout the unit! Marble floors in the hallway, kitchen and bathroom with JACUZZI tub. Nicely upgraded 1 bedroom condo with CUSTOM CABINETS, GRANITE counters, STAINLESS STEEL appliances in OPEN KITCHEN. Open living space with FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS, generous bedroom size, IN UNIT WASHER/DRYER with CABLE/INTERNET INCLUDED IN RENT! Outdoor POOL, updated GYM, STORAGE, bike room, sun deck, 24 hour DOORMAN, on site cleaners & package room. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, beach, public transportation, nightlife!
