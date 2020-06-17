111 E Chestnut St 30F

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman elevator gym parking pool bike storage garage internet access

Gorgeous 1BD Condo w. Outdoor Space - Move in NOW! - Property Id: 200806



Steven Douglas

Broker

The Douglas Group sponsored

by Fulton Grace Realty



Utilities Included: Water, Internet

Description:

EXTRA LARGE 1000 SQ FT unit that faces EAST including unbelievable views of the lake and Michigan Ave! BRAND NEW FLOORS and paint throughout the unit! Marble floors in the hallway, kitchen and bathroom with JACUZZI tub. Nicely upgraded 1 bedroom condo with CUSTOM CABINETS, GRANITE counters, STAINLESS STEEL appliances in OPEN KITCHEN. Open living space with FLOOR TO CEILING WINDOWS, generous bedroom size, IN UNIT WASHER/DRYER with CABLE/INTERNET INCLUDED IN RENT! Outdoor POOL, updated GYM, STORAGE, bike room, sun deck, 24 hour DOORMAN, on site cleaners & package room. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, beach, public transportation, nightlife!

