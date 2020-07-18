All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1108 N Mozart St 1

1108 North Mozart Street · (312) 589-0370
Location

1108 North Mozart Street, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Luxurious 4 Bedrooms & 3 - Property Id: 309528

Duplex Unlike Any Other Available 8/1 in the Heart of all the Action! Features Gleaming HWD Floors, Quartz Counters, Grohe Faucets, SS Appliances, Custom Cabinetry, Newer A/C & Central Heat, 3 Extra Large Soaking Tubs, WIC, Fireplace, Intercom System, in-unit Laundry, High End Light Fixtures, Private Deck, & Free Street Parking! Close to Division ST Shops & Eatery, California Corridor, Mariano's, Near the 205 Acre Park & Just Minutes from DT. Don't Miss This One!

650+ CREDIT SCORE & PROOF OF 3X'S RENT INCOME ON A MONTHLY BASIS FOR THE HOUSEHOLD IS A GOOD FOUNDATION.

THE PRICE ABOVE EXPRESSED THE LOWEST RENTAL PRICE AT THE TIME THE AD WAS PRESSED & ARE SUBJECTED TO CHANGE. NOT ONLY DO I HAVE THESE BEAUTIFUL UNITS, BUT SEVERAL OTHERS IN MANY BUILDINGS IN THE AREA & ACROSS THE CITY. FEEL FREE TO REACH OUT TO LADARIAN @ 312-589-0370 OR LDC@LocateChicago.com FOR MORE INFO.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1108-n-mozart-st-chicago-il-unit-1/309528
Property Id 309528

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5937015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 N Mozart St 1 have any available units?
1108 N Mozart St 1 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1108 N Mozart St 1 have?
Some of 1108 N Mozart St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 N Mozart St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1108 N Mozart St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 N Mozart St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1108 N Mozart St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1108 N Mozart St 1 offer parking?
No, 1108 N Mozart St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1108 N Mozart St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 N Mozart St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 N Mozart St 1 have a pool?
No, 1108 N Mozart St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1108 N Mozart St 1 have accessible units?
No, 1108 N Mozart St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 N Mozart St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 N Mozart St 1 has units with dishwashers.
