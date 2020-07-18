1108 N Mozart St 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Luxurious 4 Bedrooms & 3 - Property Id: 309528



Duplex Unlike Any Other Available 8/1 in the Heart of all the Action! Features Gleaming HWD Floors, Quartz Counters, Grohe Faucets, SS Appliances, Custom Cabinetry, Newer A/C & Central Heat, 3 Extra Large Soaking Tubs, WIC, Fireplace, Intercom System, in-unit Laundry, High End Light Fixtures, Private Deck, & Free Street Parking! Close to Division ST Shops & Eatery, California Corridor, Mariano's, Near the 205 Acre Park & Just Minutes from DT. Don't Miss This One!



650+ CREDIT SCORE & PROOF OF 3X'S RENT INCOME ON A MONTHLY BASIS FOR THE HOUSEHOLD IS A GOOD FOUNDATION.



THE PRICE ABOVE EXPRESSED THE LOWEST RENTAL PRICE AT THE TIME THE AD WAS PRESSED & ARE SUBJECTED TO CHANGE. NOT ONLY DO I HAVE THESE BEAUTIFUL UNITS, BUT SEVERAL OTHERS IN MANY BUILDINGS IN THE AREA & ACROSS THE CITY. FEEL FREE TO REACH OUT TO LADARIAN @ 312-589-0370 OR LDC@LocateChicago.com FOR MORE INFO.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1108-n-mozart-st-chicago-il-unit-1/309528

Property Id 309528



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5937015)