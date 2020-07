Amenities

1108 E 82nd Street on Chicago's South Side in the Chatham Area near E 82nd St and S Cottage Grove Ave! This 36 unit property features 1-2 Bedroom apartments with Dining Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Hardwood Floors, Quality Appliances, On-site Laundry, and Pre-wired Phone/Cable. Convenient public transit easily accessible via ME Metra Electric, CTA Red line as well as 79 79th and 4 Cottage Grove bus lines. Call now to schedule a tour with Pangea!