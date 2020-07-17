1065 N Hermitage Ave 1R

Amenities

Live at the heart of Chicago's hot West Town neighborhood, surrounded by some of the trendiest shopping and dining Chicago has to offer. This handsome brick walk-up contains updated units ranging from studio to three-bed, each with hardwood floors and central air conditioning. Some units offer In-unit laundry. The entertainment is nonstop along nearby Milwaukee Avenue and Division Street. Also, walk to Jewel-Osco and Mariano's grocery stores, as well as the Division Blue Line for quick trips to downtown. Contact us for more information and upcoming availability. Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply. Bundled services fee, pet, application, and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.

