All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 1065 N Hermitage Ave 1R.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
1065 N Hermitage Ave 1R
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

1065 N Hermitage Ave 1R

1065 North Hermitage Avenue · (417) 234-0684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
West Town
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1065 North Hermitage Avenue, Chicago, IL 60622
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1R · Avail. Aug 1

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 521 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Unit 1R Available 08/01/20 West Town One bed plus / One bath - Property Id: 299879

Live at the heart of Chicago's hot West Town neighborhood, surrounded by some of the trendiest shopping and dining Chicago has to offer. This handsome brick walk-up contains updated units ranging from studio to three-bed, each with hardwood floors and central air conditioning. Some units offer In-unit laundry. The entertainment is nonstop along nearby Milwaukee Avenue and Division Street. Also, walk to Jewel-Osco and Mariano's grocery stores, as well as the Division Blue Line for quick trips to downtown. Contact us for more information and upcoming availability. Building utility fee, pet fees, and move in fees apply. Bundled services fee, pet, application, and move in fees apply. Listed by Peak Realty Chicago, professionally managed by Peak Properties.
Broker: Andrew Lowrance
**Application fees are non-refundable, please reach out to us before you apply to verify credit and income requirements**
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299879
Property Id 299879

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5853878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1065 N Hermitage Ave 1R have any available units?
1065 N Hermitage Ave 1R has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1065 N Hermitage Ave 1R have?
Some of 1065 N Hermitage Ave 1R's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1065 N Hermitage Ave 1R currently offering any rent specials?
1065 N Hermitage Ave 1R is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1065 N Hermitage Ave 1R pet-friendly?
Yes, 1065 N Hermitage Ave 1R is pet friendly.
Does 1065 N Hermitage Ave 1R offer parking?
No, 1065 N Hermitage Ave 1R does not offer parking.
Does 1065 N Hermitage Ave 1R have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1065 N Hermitage Ave 1R does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1065 N Hermitage Ave 1R have a pool?
No, 1065 N Hermitage Ave 1R does not have a pool.
Does 1065 N Hermitage Ave 1R have accessible units?
No, 1065 N Hermitage Ave 1R does not have accessible units.
Does 1065 N Hermitage Ave 1R have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1065 N Hermitage Ave 1R has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1065 N Hermitage Ave 1R?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

212 E 69th Place
212 E 69th Pl
Chicago, IL 60637
180 North Jefferson
180 N Jefferson St
Chicago, IL 60661
5316 S.dorchester Ave
5316 South Dorchester Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
5957 W Madison
5957 W Madison St
Chicago, IL 60644
Sky 55
1255 S Michigan Ave
Chicago, IL 60605
5330 S.blackstone Ave A
5330 South Blackstone Avenue
Chicago, IL 60615
3915 North Janssen Ave. Apt.
3915 North Janssen Avenue
Chicago, IL 60613
Arrive Lex
2138 S Indiana Ave
Chicago, IL 60616

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity