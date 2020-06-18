1050 W CATALPA

Amenities

Freshly Rehabbed Edgewater 2 Bed Condo! In-Unit W/D!

Bright, sunny and very spacious 2Bed condo in Edgewater. Vintage gem with beautiful upgrades throughout - Newly refinished hardwood floors, brand new washer/dryer, updated bathroom and kitchen. Split 2 bedroom layout. Tons of space and storage, as well as a separate storage closet in basement. Situated just steps from public transportation, restaurants, and lake. Street parking. No security deposit required, just a small move in fee ($350). Sorry, no pets.