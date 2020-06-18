All apartments in Chicago
Last updated February 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

1050 W CATALPA

1050 W Catalpa Ave · (805) 901-2656
Location

1050 W Catalpa Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
Edgewater

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly Rehabbed Edgewater 2 Bed Condo! In-Unit W/D!
Bright, sunny and very spacious 2Bed condo in Edgewater. Vintage gem with beautiful upgrades throughout - Newly refinished hardwood floors, brand new washer/dryer, updated bathroom and kitchen. Split 2 bedroom layout. Tons of space and storage, as well as a separate storage closet in basement. Situated just steps from public transportation, restaurants, and lake. Street parking. No security deposit required, just a small move in fee ($350). Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 W CATALPA have any available units?
1050 W CATALPA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 W CATALPA have?
Some of 1050 W CATALPA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 W CATALPA currently offering any rent specials?
1050 W CATALPA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 W CATALPA pet-friendly?
No, 1050 W CATALPA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 1050 W CATALPA offer parking?
No, 1050 W CATALPA does not offer parking.
Does 1050 W CATALPA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 W CATALPA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 W CATALPA have a pool?
No, 1050 W CATALPA does not have a pool.
Does 1050 W CATALPA have accessible units?
No, 1050 W CATALPA does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 W CATALPA have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 W CATALPA does not have units with dishwashers.
