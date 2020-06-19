1043 West Dakin Street

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 3BED/2BA AVAILABLE IN LAKEVIEW W/ PARKING INCLD!
Wonderful 3Bed/2Ba greystone apartment w/ 1800sf of living space. Features huge living room with charming, vintage woodwork throughout. 3Beds, plus bonus room that can be used as a dining room or 4th bedroom. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious kitchen with enough room for eating area, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large private deck off of kitchen, plus shared rooftop deck. 1 exterior parking space included in rental price. Rental price also includes water and heating, plus additional storage and coin laundry on site.
Located just steps to the Sheridan red line. Close to shops, restaurants, Wrigley and more!
Amenities:
Laundry, Storage, Private Deck, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Hardwood, Granite Kitchen, Eat In Kitchen
